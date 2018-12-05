Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Starting Wednesday
Craig will start at shooting guard Wednesday against the Magic, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Craig will again draw a start while Gary Harris (hip) is sidelined. In two previous games with Harris out, Craig averaged 28.0 minutes and 20.8 fantasy points.
More News
-
Week 8 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 8 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 8 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 8 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Alex Barutha goes through each position to find start and sit recommendations for Fantasy Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 8
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.