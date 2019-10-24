Nuggets' Torrey Craig: To come off bench in opener
Craig will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.
The speculation that Craig could join the starters in place of Will Barton was ended Wednesday after coach Michael Malone determined that Craig would start the season off the bench. He's still expected to play a significant role for the Nuggets and, depending on their respective levels of play, could end up starting over Barton in the future.
More News
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Set for big minutes•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Coming off bench again•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Slightly bumps up scoring in loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Scores just seven points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Returns Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Officially diagnosed with nasal contusion•
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball rankings for Week 1
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...