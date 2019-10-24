Craig will come off the bench in Wednesday's season opener against the Trail Blazers, Chris Dempsey of Altitude Sports reports.

The speculation that Craig could join the starters in place of Will Barton was ended Wednesday after coach Michael Malone determined that Craig would start the season off the bench. He's still expected to play a significant role for the Nuggets and, depending on their respective levels of play, could end up starting over Barton in the future.