Craig (hamstring) is out for Friday's contest against the Spurs, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Craig has missed the team's past two games while dealing with groin and hamstring injuries. Despite getting extended rest over the All-Star break, he's still working his way back into form. In his absence, Will Barton should be in line to continue seeing extended run.

