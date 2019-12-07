Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Unused Friday
Craig did not leave the bench during Friday's 108-95 away loss to the Celtics.
Craig has now missed four of Denver's last five games, which isn't promising since he'd played the Nuggets' first 10 contests of 2019-20 amidst the team's impressive depth. The 28-year-old's next chance to play will be in Brooklyn on Sunday.
