Craig is wearing a mask for "precautionary reasons" after colliding with someone before training camp, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

There's no indication the injury is serious, so Craig is expected to be fully available for the Nuggets' first preseason contest Sunday against the Lakers. Craig signed a two-year, $4 million deal with Denver in early July after averaging 4.2 points and 3.3 rebounds across 16.1 minutes last season -- his rookie campaign.