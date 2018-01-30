Play

Craig will move back to the bench Monday against the Celtics as Jamal Murray returns to the starting rotation, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Craig drew the start Saturday as Jamal Murray was benched for disciplinary reasons, however the Nuggets will return to their usual starting lineup Monday. Craig saw 26 minutes in the spot start, however is averaging 14.2 minutes in 19 games played this season.

