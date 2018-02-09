Play

Craig (hamstring) is active for Friday's game against the Rockets, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.

Craig was dealing with some tightness in his left hamstring but will still manage to take the court Friday night. Craig has seen an increased role in his past six contests, averaging 6.3 points and 4.8 rebounds across 22 minutes during the span.

