Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Will remain inactive Thursday
Craig will once again be one of the Nuggets' inactives for Thursday's matchup with the Bucks, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Craig will be picking up his second straight DNP-CD, as the Nuggets continue to try and conserve his available days at the NBA level due to his status as a two-way contract player. In his last eight games active, Craig had averaged 22.0 minutes and was clearly a part of the regular rotation, which seems to indicate he'll rejoin it once the All-Star break is complete. That said, with his max number of days creeping up, the Nuggets may have to make some sort of decision on his future with the organization.
