Nuggets' Torrey Craig: Won't be eligible for playoffs
The Nuggets will not covert Craig's two-way contract to a full NBA contract, making him ineligible to play in the postseason, T.J. McBride of Mile High Sports reports.
Craig was one of the surprises of this NBA season, giving the Nuggets quality depth on the wing while they fought through injuries to some key players. However, despite that, if the team is able to make it into postseason play, Craig won't be part of the roster, as the Nuggets seem to be in favor of keeping around some quality veterans instead of Craig. The rookie appeared in 37 games total for Denver this season and started in five.
