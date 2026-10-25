Brazile notched 17 points (6-11 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal over 28 minutes during Saturday's 141-135 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Brazile fell one rebound short of his first career double-double, playing a key role for Denver down the stretch. He continues to impress with his energy on both ends of the floor and may have just put himself on the radar in standard fantasy leagues. With Cameron Johnson (ankle) set to miss time, it appears as though Brazile is going to be utilized as a sixth-man option. Keeping in mind that he is a rookie, expect to see fluctuations in his production. With that said, the upside is intriguing, and his ability to rebound the basketball makes him a viable stream consideration.