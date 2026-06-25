Nuggets' Trevon Brazile: Heading to Denver

The Spurs selected Brazile with the No. 35 overall pick in the 2026 NBA Draft and traded his rights to the Nuggets, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The Spurs traded the No. 35 pick and two additional second-round picks to the Nuggets in exchange for the 26th overall pick, which San Antonio used to select Tarris Reed. Brazile will head to Denver and provide frontcourt depth. If the team is unable to secure a new deal with restricted free agent Peyton Watson (hamstring), Brazile could have an opportunity to see rotational minutes early in his career, though a consistent role is far from guaranteed. Over 36 outings (35 starts) for Arkansas in 2025-26, the big man averaged 13.1 points, 7.3 rebounds, 1.6 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.5 steals in 31.5 minutes per contest.