Brazile registered 22 points (8-10 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds and one steal over 25 minutes in Wednesday's 122-110 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Brazile exploded off the bench, pouring in a game-high 22 points after combining for just 14 points across his previous three preseason appearances. The rookie second-round pick faces an uphill battle for a consistent role in the regular-season rotation, though performances like Wednesday's could improve his chances of earning more playing time.