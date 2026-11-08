Brazile ended with three points (1-3 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds and two assists over 14 minutes during Saturday's 114-102 win over the Pacers.

Brazile was mostly a non-factor, playing a season-low 14 minutes, scoring no more than six points for the fourth straight game. After a minor breakout to begin the season, the reality of the NBA has dawned on Brazile. In those four games over the past week, he has been outside the top 200 in standard leagues, averaging 5.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 18.5 minutes per game.