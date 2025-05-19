Alexander finished the 2024-25 campaign with averages of 1.3 points, 0.5 rebounds and 0.5 assists across 4.9 minutes per game in 24 regular-season appearances.

The undrafted rookie out of Creighton joined the Nuggets on a two-way contract this season and saw inconsistent run in the NBA. However, Alexander made 30 regular-season appearances with the G League's Grand Rapids Gold, averaging 25.8 points, 5.8 rebounds, 5.3 assists and 1.5 steals across 37.0 minutes per game. The 22-year-old is set to become a restricted free agent this offseason.