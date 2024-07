Alexander generated 19 points (8-10 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 29 minutes of Saturday's 91-82 win over the Pelicans in Summer League.

Alexander flirted with a double-double Saturday and shot 80 percent from the field. The undrafted rookie out of Creighton is on a two-way contract for the 2024-25 campaign but could be playing his way into a rotation spot after averaging 17.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.2 steals per game in Las Vegas.