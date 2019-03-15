Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Active vs. Dallas
Lyles (hamstring) is available for Thursday's game against the Mavericks, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
Lyles has been sidelined for the last nine contests due to a left hamstring strain, but he'll be available off the bench for Thursday's clash. Prior to the injury, he averaged 11.7 points, 3.5 rebounds and 1.5 assists in his previous six matchups.
