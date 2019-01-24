Lyles totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.

Lyles turned in a solid effort versus his old squad, although his blanking from three-point range prevented his night from being even bigger. The fourth-year forward has now put together three straight double-digit scoring efforts, equaling his second-longest such stretch this season. Lyles' current role in the frontcourt rotation consistently affords him minutes in the high teens or low 20s on the majority of nights, making him a serviceable option in deep formats and as a cost-effective DFS play.