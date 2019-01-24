Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Another solid effort off bench
Lyles totaled 12 points (6-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt), three rebounds, two assists and one steal across 20 minutes in the Nuggets' 114-108 loss to the Jazz on Wednesday.
Lyles turned in a solid effort versus his old squad, although his blanking from three-point range prevented his night from being even bigger. The fourth-year forward has now put together three straight double-digit scoring efforts, equaling his second-longest such stretch this season. Lyles' current role in the frontcourt rotation consistently affords him minutes in the high teens or low 20s on the majority of nights, making him a serviceable option in deep formats and as a cost-effective DFS play.
More News
-
Week 15 NBA Rookie Watch
Moving through Week 15, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the Fantasy...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire
Make the right adds as we get deeper into the second half of the season, especially with the...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 15 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 15
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With 18 teams set to play four times in Week 15, you won't be lacking for options to start....
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 14
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...