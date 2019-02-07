Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Another strong shooting night
Lyles contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 135-130 loss to the Nets.
That's three strong games in a row for Lyles, who tallied 20 and 19 points in the previous two contests on identical 8-for-13 marks from the field. Lyles' hot shooting gives him a good case to remain more of a priority in the rotation than Juancho Hernangomez once Paul Millsap (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin) are cleared to play again, though Lyles' minutes would undoubtedly become more limited when the team is back to full strength.
More News
-
Week 17 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into what should be another...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 17 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...