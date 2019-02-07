Lyles contributed 15 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 3-4 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes Wednesday in the Nuggets' 135-130 loss to the Nets.

That's three strong games in a row for Lyles, who tallied 20 and 19 points in the previous two contests on identical 8-for-13 marks from the field. Lyles' hot shooting gives him a good case to remain more of a priority in the rotation than Juancho Hernangomez once Paul Millsap (ankle) and Gary Harris (groin) are cleared to play again, though Lyles' minutes would undoubtedly become more limited when the team is back to full strength.