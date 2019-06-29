Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Becomes restricted free agent
Lyles was extended a qualifying offer by the Nuggets on Saturday, making him a restricted free agent, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Lyles held a solid role with the Nuggets last season, playing in 64 games and seeing 17.5 minutes per appearance. However, his efficiency slipped compared to his first year in Denver. Despite that, the Nuggets are still interested in possibly bringing Lyles back. He'll be entering his age 23 season next year, and he's shown potential as a stretch forward with good rebounding ability.
