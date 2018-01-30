Play

Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat

Lyles supplied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.

The versatile big man was at it again, looking as impressive from distance as he did on the glass. Lyles has been a revelation in the wake of Paul Millsap's extended absence with a wrist injury, serving as a reliable source of offense whether deployed as a starter or on the second unit. Factoring in Monday's production, he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark twice in the last three games and on four occasions overall in January, leading to an average of 14.6 points across 25.5 minutes during the month.

