Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat
Lyles supplied 20 points (7-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 111-110 loss to the Celtics.
The versatile big man was at it again, looking as impressive from distance as he did on the glass. Lyles has been a revelation in the wake of Paul Millsap's extended absence with a wrist injury, serving as a reliable source of offense whether deployed as a starter or on the second unit. Factoring in Monday's production, he's now eclipsed the 20-point mark twice in the last three games and on four occasions overall in January, leading to an average of 14.6 points across 25.5 minutes during the month.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Will return to bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Makes solid contribution in start•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Friday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Posts 16 points off bench in win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
J.J. Redick is expected to miss at least two weeks with a cracked fibula. Jeff Stotts updates...