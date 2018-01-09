Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat
Lyles accounted for 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.
Just another successful all-around night for Lyles, who's established himself as one of the most versatile big men in the league off the bench during Paul Millsap's long layoff due to a wrist injury. Lyles is providing a bit of everything during what his typically a 25-30 minute allotment of playing time. He's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his last six games while also hauling in between five and 11 rebounds in his last nine contests overall. Given his ability to also offer above-average defense, Lyles appears to have carved out a substantial role for himself that should endure even when Millsap eventually returns sometime after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Near double-double in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores career-high 26 points in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Collects double-double Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles in loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues thriving on second unit•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 15 points off bench Saturday•
-
Waiver Wire: Red-hot Green
Gerald Green has fit in perfectly in Houston, and he should be at the top of your Waiver Wire...
-
Fantasy basketball: Sit Devin Booker
SportsLine's projection model tells you who to sit and who to start in your fantasy basketball...
-
Injury updates: Harden hamstrung
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
You've been waiting a long time for them, and Isaiah Thomas and Blake Griffin are back and...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start