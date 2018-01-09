Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat

Lyles accounted for 21 points (9-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists and three steals across 26 minutes in Monday's 124-114 loss to the Warriors.

Just another successful all-around night for Lyles, who's established himself as one of the most versatile big men in the league off the bench during Paul Millsap's long layoff due to a wrist injury. Lyles is providing a bit of everything during what his typically a 25-30 minute allotment of playing time. He's now eclipsed the 20-point mark in three of his last six games while also hauling in between five and 11 rebounds in his last nine contests overall. Given his ability to also offer above-average defense, Lyles appears to have carved out a substantial role for himself that should endure even when Millsap eventually returns sometime after the All-Star break.