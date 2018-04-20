Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Best season to date

Lyles mustered 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.2 assists across 73 games played with Denver during the 2017-18 season.

Lyles improved in just about every category during his third NBA season as he averaged career bests in points, rebounds, assists, blocks, field-goal percentage and free-throw percentage. The former Kentucky Wildcat is signed with the Nuggets next year and will make about $3.4 million.