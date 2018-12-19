Lyles contributed 16 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) and three rebounds across 21 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-118 win over the Mavericks on Tuesday.

Lyles drew even with Monte Morris for the second-unit lead in scoring, with his sharp work from distance helping produce his first double-digit scoring effort since Dec. 5. Lyles was initially thought to be the leading candidate to fill in for Paul Millsap (toe) during the latter's absence, but coach Mike Malone opted to keep Lyles on the bench and move Mason Plumlee into the first unit at power forward after experimenting with the former as a starter for one game.