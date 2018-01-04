Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Collects double-double Wednesday

Lyles scored 16 points (5-11 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go with 11 rebounds and one assist across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 134-111 win against Phoenix.

Over his last nine games, Lyles has averaged 16.1 points and 7.7 rebounds in 28.6 minutes per game. Of those nine games, the forward has collected three of his four double-doubles on the season. As a result, Lyles has become one of the leading options off of Denver's bench. Overall, he is averaging a career-high 9.1 points on a career-best 52.1 percent from the floor. In addition, he is collecting a solid amount of rebounds with a career-high 4.7 boards through 32 games.