Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues strong production off bench
Lyles managed 17 points (6-14 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), one rebound, one assist and two steals across 21 minutes in the Nuggets' 116-111 win over the Pelicans on Monday.
Lyles continues to serve as a steady source of offense off the bench, as he's now posted three straight double-digit scoring efforts and four overall during the first six games of the new season. His scoring total was a season high, and the 22-year-old has also typically been a steady contributor of rebounds despite his downturn in that category Monday. Lyles is now averaging a career-best 9.3 shot attempts, a level of usage that should continue leading to solid per-minute production if it persists.
