Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues surge in Friday's win
Lyles tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.
Lyles' point total co-lead the Denver bench and marked his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games, as well as his fifth in eight December contests. The third-year big man has been enjoying a boost in minutes since Paul Millsap succumbed to a wrist injury on Nov. 20, and he's averaging 26.5 minutes during the current month. With an ability to score from anywhere on the court -- as evidenced by a 53.5 percent success rate from the field, including a 56.7 percent figure from three-point range in December -- and his strong work on the glass, Lyles is an emerging asset in all formats, especially with Millsap projected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Delivers double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Efficient in double-digit loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Tallies 12 in Wednesday's start•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Set to start at power forward Wednesday•
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...