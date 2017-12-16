Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues surge in Friday's win

Lyles tallied 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 3-4 FT), seven rebounds, three assists and three steals across 30 minutes in Friday's 117-111 win over the Pelicans.

Lyles' point total co-lead the Denver bench and marked his third double-digit scoring effort in the last four games, as well as his fifth in eight December contests. The third-year big man has been enjoying a boost in minutes since Paul Millsap succumbed to a wrist injury on Nov. 20, and he's averaging 26.5 minutes during the current month. With an ability to score from anywhere on the court -- as evidenced by a 53.5 percent success rate from the field, including a 56.7 percent figure from three-point range in December -- and his strong work on the glass, Lyles is an emerging asset in all formats, especially with Millsap projected to be sidelined until after the All-Star break.