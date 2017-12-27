Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues thriving on second unit

Lyles posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.

Lyles enjoyed some success against his former squad while logging well over 25 minutes in three straight contests. The 22-year-old has also shot at least 50.0 percent in eight of his last nine contests, and he's hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in six of his last seven games as well. Lyles also has double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of 13 December contests as he continues to thrive during Paul Millsap's extended absence due to a wrist injury.