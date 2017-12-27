Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues thriving on second unit
Lyles posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and one steal across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 107-83 win over the Jazz.
Lyles enjoyed some success against his former squad while logging well over 25 minutes in three straight contests. The 22-year-old has also shot at least 50.0 percent in eight of his last nine contests, and he's hauled in between six and 10 rebounds in six of his last seven games as well. Lyles also has double-digit scoring efforts in 10 of 13 December contests as he continues to thrive during Paul Millsap's extended absence due to a wrist injury.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 15 points off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 15 points•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Goes for 15 points off the bench•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues surge in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Stock watch: Dunn, Mirotic trending up
The Bulls are showing signs of life of late, and some of their young guys are playing a big...
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...