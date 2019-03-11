Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Could be back later this week
Lyles (hamstring) is unlikely to play in Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, but could return to action either Thursday or Saturday, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.
It appears Lyles will miss his ninth straight game Tuesday, but his absence could be over soon if things go well in practice over the next few days.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 21 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Week 21 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
As we head down the stretch, there are some low-owned guys who are still worth your attent...
-
Week 20 Stock Watch: Who's up, down?
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...