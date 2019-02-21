Lyles (hamstring) could be at risk of missing two weeks of game action, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.

Word of Lyles' left hamstring strain first surfaced Wednesday, when the forward was forced to exit practice with the injury. The Nuggets have only ruled out Lyles for Friday's contest in Dallas and will presumably evaluate him on a day-by-day basis moving forward, but the 23-year-old appears on track for a multi-game absence. Lyles' unavailability for at least Friday could open up slightly more run for some combination of Mason Plumlee, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig.