Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Could be facing two-week absence
Lyles (hamstring) could be at risk of missing two weeks of game action, Nick Kosmider of The Athletic reports.
Word of Lyles' left hamstring strain first surfaced Wednesday, when the forward was forced to exit practice with the injury. The Nuggets have only ruled out Lyles for Friday's contest in Dallas and will presumably evaluate him on a day-by-day basis moving forward, but the 23-year-old appears on track for a multi-game absence. Lyles' unavailability for at least Friday could open up slightly more run for some combination of Mason Plumlee, Juancho Hernangomez and Torrey Craig.
More News
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...