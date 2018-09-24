Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Could see time at both forward spots
Coach Mike Malone indicated at Monday's media day that Lyles could see time at both forward spots this season, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Lyles spent the bulk of his time at power forward last season, and he dabbled as a small-ball center in certain, specialized lineups, but Malone apparently sees him as an option to replace some of Wilson Chandler's minutes at small forward. At 6-10, Lyles would offer elite size for the position, but he'd likely struggle on the defensive end, so if he does see time at the three, it likely wouldn't be for extended stretches. The fourth-year player appeared in 73 games for Denver last season, averaging 9.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 made threes in 19.1 minutes per game.
