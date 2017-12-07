Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Delivers double-double in Wednesday's loss
Lyles totaled 10 points (3-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 11 rebounds, four assists, one steal, and one block in 27 minutes during Wednesday's 123-114 loss to the Pelicans.
Lyles collected his first double-double of the campaign while matching career highs in boards and dimes. With the Nuggets opting to play small with Kenneth Faried at center in place of an injured Nikola Jokic (ankle), Lyles was afforded extra playing time, and the 30 and 27-minute helpings he has received in two of the last three games represent his two lengthiest runs of the season.
