Lyles (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not appear in Thursday's 113-108 win over the Wizards.

Lyles was cleared to play last Thursday against the Mavericks after missing nine games with a hamstring strain. However, he hasn't appeared in any of the three tilts since that point. Given that coach Michael Malone recently opted to shorten the team's rotation, it seems that Lyles has lost his spot in the rotation, at least for now.