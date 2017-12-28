Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles in loss

Lyles tallied 23 points (8-13 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 128-125 loss to Minnesota.

Lyles recorded his third double-double of the season, continuing to firmly establish himself as the first big man off the bench. He has now scored in double-figures in nine of his last ten games while averaging almost 29 minutes per contest. Kenneth Faried appears to have fallen out of the rotation, paving the way for Lyles to put up some gaudy numbers. He is not going to provide much outside of scoring and rebounds but is a double-double threat on a nightly basis given the lack of rebounding on the team. He will also provide you with some out of position perimeter scoring, so is worth a look if this sounds like a player who would fit your team build.