Lyles had 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, and one block in 24 minutes during Tuesday's 109-103 preseason loss to the Clippers.

Lyles played 24 minutes off the bench Tuesday, producing a double-double to go with five dimes. The coaching staff has been talking up Lyles potential for this season and it appears as though he is going to be a key piece of the rotation moving forward. Despite coming off the bench, Lyles will have a good opportunity to put up some solid numbers as he takes on more of a leadership role with the second unit. Lyles is worth a look late in drafts as a player who can score the ball as well as chip in with a range of stats on a nightly basis.