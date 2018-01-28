Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench in win
Lyles registered 13 points (5-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 10 rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Saturday's 91-89 win over the Mavericks.
Lyles' double-double was his first since Jan. 3, and he also posted his fourth double-digit scoring effort in the last five games. The floor-spacing 22-year-old did shoot under 40.0 percent for the fourth time in the last seven contests, but he remained aggressive and ultimately put up his highest amount of shot attempts since Jan. 8. Despite being back on the second unit, Lyles continues see minutes in the low 20s at a minimum on the majority of nights, rendering him a viable source of scoring and rebounding for those in deeper formats.
