Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench Saturday

Lyles accounted for 15 points (5-10 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 10 rebounds and three assists across 25 minutes in Saturday's 115-108 win over the Warriors.

Lyles once again spearheaded the Nuggets' bench with both his scoring and rebounding. The floor-spacing big man has now posted double-digit scoring tallies in four of the last five games while encouragingly taking double-digit shot attempts in five of his last six contests. He's complemented that production with solid work on the glass, as he's hauled in seven to 10 rebounds in four games over the last five. With Mason Plumlee (calf) now expected to miss multiple weeks, Lyles' already-formidable fantasy stock sees yet another uptick.