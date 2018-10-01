Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Drops 14 points, seven boards in 21 minutes

Lyles accrued 14 points (3-9 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 7-8 FT), seven boards, four assists and one steal across 21 minutes during Sunday's 124-107 preseason win over the Lakers.

Lyles, who has shot over 38 percent from distance in two of his three seasons, was uncharacteristically poor from long range. However, he remained aggressive, getting to the charity stripe eight times. Indications from coach Mike Malone suggest Lyles will be used at both forward spots this season.