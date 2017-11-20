Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Efficient in double-digit loss
Lyles offered 10 points (4-7 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), eight rebounds and one assist across 16 minutes in Sunday's 127-109 loss to the Lakers.
The 22-year-old has found playing time hard to come by in his first Nuggets season, but he saw a nice bump in opportunity Sunday with Paul Millsap exiting early with a wrist injury. Lyles parlayed the extra minutes into his second double-digit scoring effort of the campaign, along with a season-high rebound tally. Despite the encouraging performance, Lyles' typically minuscule role keeps his fantasy value depressed, although he could certainly see a boost in playing time if Millsap's injury lingers.
