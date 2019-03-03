Lyles (hamstring) has been ruled out of Monday's game against the Spurs and isn't expected to be available for the final two games of the road trip, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Lyles hasn't taken the court since Feb. 13 due to a left hamstring strain, and his return isn't imminent at this point. Although it's possible that he could come back sooner, it's looking like he'll remain on the shelf for at least the next three contests. The Nuggets should update Lyles' status as he nears full health.