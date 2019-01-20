Lyles contributed 16 points (7-11 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, four assists and a steal across 19 minutes in Saturday's 124-102 win over the Cavaliers.

Denver's second unit saw a bit more time on the court in this lopsided win, and Lyles contributed some nice totals in limited action. While Lyles showed some fantasy value in injury scenarios earlier in the season, his performance on Saturday is an outlier in the current game script.