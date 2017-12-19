Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Goes for 15 points off the bench
Lyles posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 95-94 loss to the Thunder.
It's looking like Lyles has become the guy to take over for Paul Millsap (wrist). Kenneth Faried didn't play at all on Monday, and although they started Torrey Craig in a three-guard setup to begin the game, Lyles came in and kept his recent workload going. Lyles may still be available in seasonal leagues and would be a valuable asset through the All-Star break, which is when Millsap is expected to return.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Continues surge in Friday's win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting at power forward Wednesday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Scores 25 points in loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Delivers double-double in Wednesday's loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Efficient in double-digit loss•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Tallies 12 in Wednesday's start•
-
Waiver Wire: Prioritize Lyles, Moore
Trey Lyles becomes top add with Paul Millsap out, and repeat customer E'Twaun Moore should...
-
3-point shooting trends
Need help with shooting? We took a look at some of the league-wide trends to highlight players...
-
Who benefits from injuries?
Every injury is an opportunity for someone else to step up. Take a look at a few of the key...
-
Waiver Wire: Week 9 targets
The schedule again bears watching even if it is more even, and Alex Rikleen helps you zero...
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...