Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Goes for 15 points off the bench

Lyles posted 15 points (6-10 FG, 3-6 3Pt), nine rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes during Monday's 95-94 loss to the Thunder.

It's looking like Lyles has become the guy to take over for Paul Millsap (wrist). Kenneth Faried didn't play at all on Monday, and although they started Torrey Craig in a three-guard setup to begin the game, Lyles came in and kept his recent workload going. Lyles may still be available in seasonal leagues and would be a valuable asset through the All-Star break, which is when Millsap is expected to return.