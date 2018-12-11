Lyles will come off the bench for Monday's tilt with the Grizzlies, Harrison Wind of BSNDenver.com reports.

Lyles will shift to a bench role after starting Saturday's game against Atlanta, where he put up nine points and 10 rebounds in 38 minutes. The Nuggets are attempting to solidify their lineups in the wake of injuries to Gary Harris (hip) and Paul Millsap (toe), making Lyles a potential candidate for expanded run going forward.