Nuggets' Trey Lyles: In 'open competition' for backup power forward
Lyles is in an "open" competition for backup power forward, Harrison Wind of BSN Denver reports.
Wind's full article suggests Kenneth Faried is Lyles' main competition for the role. Wilson Chandler or Juancho Hernangomez will also likely see time at the four in some lineups, but that's could end up being more matchup-based. Lyles, a 21-year-old, is developing into a stretch-four, which the league has coveted over the past few seasons. Faried is a more experienced player, but plays a high-energy rebounding role at the position that is largely being phased out. The situation will likely have the biggest impact in deeper leagues, though Faried's upside as a glass cleaner could make the decision relevant in certain standard formats.
