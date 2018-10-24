Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench in scoring Tuesday
Lyles generated 12 points (5-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block across 23 minutes in the Nuggets' 126-112 win over the Kings on Tuesday.
Lyles' point total paced the second unit and also served as his best over the first four games. The 22-year-old is expected to once again serve as a source of scoring and rebounding off the bench behind Paul Millsap, with his ability to space the floor giving him some upside in deeper formats.
