Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench in scoring
Lyles finished with 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, three assists, a block and a steal in 28 minutes Monday against Detroit.
Lyles led the bench in both points scored and minutes logged, piecing together back-to-back strong performances. He's drilled 61.5 percent of his shots (16-for-26) from the field over his previous two contests and has also been effective from three, converting on five of 12 attempts. While the 23-year-old has exceeded expectations of late, his 9.1 ppg and 4.2 rpg average on the season doesn't offer fantasy owners a ton of hope that he'll manage to keep up this level of production for much longer.
