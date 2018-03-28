Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench scorers in loss

Lyles scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Raptors.

Lyles did't even play a third of the game, but he was locked in as a shooter and rebounded well while contributing a respectable line. The third-year forward has played quite well on a per-minute basis this season, but his role is still limited by the plethora of veteran frontcourt options on the roster. He should continue to deliver spotty production as long as this pattern continues.