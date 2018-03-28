Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench scorers in loss
Lyles scored 13 points (5-6 FG, 3-4 3Pt) to go along with five rebounds, two blocks and one assist across 14 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 114-110 loss to the Raptors.
Lyles did't even play a third of the game, but he was locked in as a shooter and rebounded well while contributing a respectable line. The third-year forward has played quite well on a per-minute basis this season, but his role is still limited by the plethora of veteran frontcourt options on the roster. He should continue to deliver spotty production as long as this pattern continues.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench with 12 points•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Plays just 17 minutes in victory•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Pours in 11 points over 17 minutes•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads team with 24 points•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....
-
Injury analysis: Wounded Warriors
With the season wrapping up, Fantasy owners will have to play the last few weeks without Stephen...
-
Handling the tank-a-thon
When teams turn the keys over to the young guys, Fantasy players can benefit. We take a took...
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...