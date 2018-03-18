Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads bench with 12 points
Lyles scored 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-5 3PT) to go with four rebounds and two assists in 20 minutes during Saturday's 101-94 loss to Memphis.
While playing 20 minutes or less in his last seven games, Lyles has averaged 8.0 points on 6.8 shots per game. On Saturday, the forward kicked it up a notch with his bench leading 12 points on 5-of-10 shooting. Playing as mostly a bench player this season, Lyles has thrived in his first season in Denver. Reaching career-highs in points (10.5), rebounds (4.9) and assists (1.3), he has proved to be a valuable option as Denver's leading bench scorer this season.
