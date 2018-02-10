Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads team with 24 points

Lyles finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-104 loss to the Rockets.

Lyles had his highest point total in over a month, seeing some additional run as the Nuggets were blown out. He has been a nice surprise for the team, filling in admirably for the injured Paul Millsap (wrist). He has slowed down of late, however, still putting up some nice scoring and rebounds, but with little else. He is not a must-own player but is worthy of an add, at least until Millsap returns.