Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Leads team with 24 points
Lyles finished with 24 points (8-15 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 7-7 FT), seven rebounds and four assists in 28 minutes during Friday's 130-104 loss to the Rockets.
Lyles had his highest point total in over a month, seeing some additional run as the Nuggets were blown out. He has been a nice surprise for the team, filling in admirably for the injured Paul Millsap (wrist). He has slowed down of late, however, still putting up some nice scoring and rebounds, but with little else. He is not a must-own player but is worthy of an add, at least until Millsap returns.
More News
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench Saturday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Bench-leading scoring total in defeat•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Double-doubles off bench in win•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Will return to bench Monday•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Makes solid contribution in start•
-
Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Starting Friday•
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...
-
Fantasy Hoops Injury Report
We've seen a bevy of big injuries to stars around the NBA in recent weeks. Jeff Stotts updates...