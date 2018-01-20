Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Makes solid contribution in start

Lyles scored 15 points (5-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT) to go along with seven rebounds and two assists across 28 minutes during Friday's 108-100 loss to the Suns.

Lyles was inserted into the starting lineup for Friday's game and responded with an efficient showing at the offensive end to finish third on the team in scoring. He also finished second among Denver players in rebounds, despite playing the fewest minutes among starters. Coach Mike Malone indicated that he would shake up the frontcourt prior to the game, and it bodes well for Lyles' fantasy outlook that he was given the first crack to step in. There are still quite a few mouths to feed at the offensive end, however, so Lyles' production could fluctuate even if he does continue to start.