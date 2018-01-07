Nuggets' Trey Lyles: Near double-double in defeat
Lyles offered 19 points (8-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-4 FT), nine rebounds and one block across 31 minutes in Saturday's 106-98 loss to the Kings.
Lyles continues to thrive with the expanded opportunity that's been afforded him courtesy of Paul Millsap's extended absence with a wrist injury. Factoring in Saturday's production, he's averaging 17.1 points (on 55.1 percent shooting, including 44.2 percent from three-point range) and 7.9 rebounds across 28.7 minutes in his last 10 games, and he's posted double-digit point totals in 11 straight overall. That stretch also includes a trio of double-doubles, as Lyles is essentially putting up starter-quality stats while typically coming off the bench. Head coach Mike Malone appears to have settled into a Mason Plumlee-Lyles combo at power forward for the time being, which should continue to allow the latter the opportunity to churn out similar production while often facing second-unit defenders.
